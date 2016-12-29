Highlights: Watch Cro Cop Demolish King Mo In RIZIN

Pride legend and longtime UFC stalwart Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ made his return to mixed martial arts (MMA) today (December 29, 2016), facing former Strikeforce champion Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal in the quarterfinals of the RIZIN FF Openweight Grand Prix from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

After a run-in with USADA prompted his early retirement from the UFC, Cro Cop made a thunderous statement by running through Lawal with surprising ease, hitting him with some heavy hands on the feet before following him to the ground to earn a TKO stoppage with a fight-ending onslaught.

Watch the highlights of the stoppage courtesy of Zombie Prophet right here: