Highlights: Marlon Vera Finishes Brad Pickett In “One Punch’s” Final Fight

Longtime MMA and UFC fan favorite Brad “One Punch” Pickett was looking for one final win when he met short-notice replacement Marlon “Chito” Vera on the main card of today’s (Sat., March 18, 2017) UFC Fight Night 107 from the O2 Arena in London, England.

But the hometown fighter was unfortunately unable to close out a victory after arguably winning the first two rounds with two takedowns and some solid punches, as Vera took advantage of the massive opportunity by knocking out “One Punch” with a stinging head kick and some follow-up punches after coming out firing in the third and final round.

It was an extremely emotional sendoff for the London-born “One Punch,” who understandably wore the disappointment as he issued a heartfelt thank you to his fans. Watch the riveting knockout in Pickett’s last bout: