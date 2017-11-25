Highlights: Kelvin Gastelum Destroys Michael Bisping With Vicious Combo

In what definitely ranks as his biggest-ever win, Kelvin Gastelum demolished former champion Michael Bisping in the main event of today’s (Sat., November 25, 2017) UFC Fight Night 122 from the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.

After Bisping made an extremely quick (and in hindsight, questionable) turnaround after getting rocked badly by Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 only three weeks ago, it wasn’t much of a fight, with Gastelum starching ‘The Count’ in only two-and-a-half minutes. Gastelum called out interim champion Robert Whittaker for his next bout, while Bisping is most likely headed for his final fight in London this March.

But now is TUF winner Gastelum’s time to shine.

The win came thanks to a devastating combination started by a right hook and ended with a monstrous left that shut off the lights. Watch the jaw-dropping finish here: