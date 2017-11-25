Home mma-videos Highlights: Kelvin Gastelum Destroys Michael Bisping With Vicious Combo

Tom Niston
Photo: David McIntyre for USA TODAY Sports

In what definitely ranks as his biggest-ever win, Kelvin Gastelum demolished former champion Michael Bisping in the main event of today’s (Sat., November 25, 2017) UFC Fight Night 122 from the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.

After Bisping made an extremely quick (and in hindsight, questionable) turnaround after getting rocked badly by Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 only three weeks ago, it wasn’t much of a fight, with Gastelum starching ‘The Count’ in only two-and-a-half minutes. Gastelum called out interim champion Robert Whittaker for his next bout, while Bisping is most likely headed for his final fight in London this March.

But now is TUF winner Gastelum’s time to shine.

The win came thanks to a devastating combination started by a right hook and ended with a monstrous left that shut off the lights. Watch the jaw-dropping finish here:

  • Murderous1

    Thank you Michael Bisping’s for letting me see you get knocked out twice in a row just like old times

  • OneFootFriendly

    “Gastelum called out interim champion Robert Whittaker…”

    I’m not picturing that just yet.
    OR letting GSP off the hook to sit on the 185 belt like Bisping did while he considers maybe thinking about maybe considering what he might feel like doing or not next.

    • OneFootFriendly

      But I guees anything is worth putting out there.
      Lets everybody know that your interested.
      And you might just get the next title shot.

      I dont think theres any particular order or method to who’s next anymore.

  • Shock Wave

    Wow 😳
    What I am wondering is how long Bisping will be out this time, or will he be allowed to fight again on short notice…

  • Draven

    I never get tired of seeing Bisping get put to sleep.

  • Johnny Carcosa

    Bisping got big balls, but no brain. And also, he’s a jerk. Anyway, I almost feel sorry for him. He was on top of the world just a month ago, now is a concussed fighter who just needs a win before retiring.