Highlights: Jimi Manuwa Knocks Out Corey Anderson With Huge Left Hook

Jimi Manuwa had significant pressure on his shoulders prior to his main event bout against Corey Anderson at today’s (Sat., March 18, 2017) UFC Fight Night 107 from the O2 Arena in London, England, but it clearly didn’t hinder the hometown knockout striker.

Building off a similar KO of former interim title challenger Ovince St. Preux in his previous bout, the London-based “Poster Boy” added another high-profile name to his list of knockouts in TUF winner “Overtime,” knocking him out with a single vicious power left hook.

Watch the fight-ending punch right here: