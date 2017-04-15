Highlight: Rose Namajunas Floors Michelle Waterson With Huge Head Kick

Top-ranked UFC women’s contender Rose Namajunas picked up arguably her biggest win when she submitted No. 6-ranked Michelle Waterson in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat., April 15, 2017) UFC on FOX 24 from The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

It was a massive head kick from “Thug” that spelled the beginning of the end for the previously streaking “Karate Hottie,” a thunderous strike that dropped Waterson flat and opened up a clear path for Namajunas to lock on a vice-like rear-naked choke for the pivotal submission win on a big stage.

Watch the fight-sealing strike courtesy of the UFC right here: