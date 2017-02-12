Germaine De Randamie vs. Holly Holm Full Fight Video Highlights

Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie went to battle for the first-ever UFC women’s featherweight championship in the main event of tonight’s (February 11, 2017) UFC 208 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It turned out to be a back-and-forth battle of technical precision, with both women having their respective moments. Holm rocked ‘The Iron Lady’ with a head kick in the third round and a short left hand in the fifth, and also controlled the majority of the clinch work. But she was unable to score even one of her many takedown attempts, and de Randamie clearly landed by far the harder shots with her piston-like straight right hand counter that found a home on many occasions.

There was a bit of controversy when de Randamie hit Holm after the bell had sounded on not one but two rounds, but the NYSAC referee chose not to deduct a point and de Randamie was crowned the champion by one point. Watch the full fight video highlights of de Randamie’s close decision win right here: