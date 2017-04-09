Gegard Mousasi vs. Chris Weidman Full Fight Video Highlights

An incredibly controversial result unfortunately marred what was otherwise a great contest between two former champions when Gegard Mousasi met Chris Weidman in the co-main event of last night’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The first frame featured some effective takedowns from Weidman, who controlled much of the action but looked to expend a ton of energy, while Mousasi worked his laserlike jab in a losing frame. The second round was much different, as Mousasi landed a huge flurry of pinpoint punches that had Weidman on his heels. To his credit, Weidman did get some advantageous positions on the ground, even taking Mousasi’s back at one point.

But Mousasi got back to his feet to land some big knees on Weidman, the second of which lead referee Dan Miragliotta to give Weidman a five-minute break due to an illegal strike on a downed opponent. During the break, however, a replay was somehow used (which is illegal for MMA bouts in New York) to determine the strike actually wasn’t on a downed fighter, prompting cageside doctors to stop the action in favor of Mousasi by TKO.

Mousasi picked up arguably his biggest UFC victory, but Weidman has already said he’s going to appeal the loss and wants an immediate rematch.

In the meantime, watch the full fight video highlights of the action-packed and strange bout here: