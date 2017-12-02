Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Full Fight Video Highlights

In what was hyped as an obvious “Fight of the Year” contender, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez took on touted rising contender Justin Gaethje on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., December 2, 2017) UFC 218 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

And the fight didn’t fail to deliver on that almost unattainable hype, delivering one of the best fights of 2017 in an all-out war that Alvarez won with a riveting third-round TKO due to a huge knee.

But it wasn’t without a ton of adversity, as Gaethje opened the all-out war with his trademark leg kicks, peppering Alvarez’ left leg with relentless precision. Undeterred, Alvarez responded with some absolutely destructive uppercuts to both the body and head of Gaethje:



In the second round, Alvarez appeared to begin pulling away from Gaethje by continuing his relentless onslaught of uppercuts mixed with some hooks upstairs and a singing jab:



The round ended in exciting fashion, with Gaethje falling backward recklessly as Alvarez nailed him with a big kick before the fight headed into a telling final round:



The third round saw Gaethje turn up the heat with nonstop chopping low kicks that had Alvarez’ left leg grotesquely battered and swollen, as well as his face from the zombie-like “Highlight’s” own brand of uppercuts. It was anyone’s fight at that point, Alvarez ended the bout with a monstrous knee just when it seemed he could barely stand, and one of his biggest-ever UFC wins was in the books: