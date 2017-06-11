Mark Hunt vs. Derrick Lewis Full Fight Video Highlights

Two of MMA’s heaviest hitters squared off when longtime vet Mark Hunt battled similarly powerful striker Derrick Lewis in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., June 10, 2017) UFC Fight Night 110 from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Lewis was on the rise thanks to a recent string of victories and en ever-polarizing presence in the media, while the aging Hunt had dropped two bouts while growing ever more discontented with the UFC as he continued to pursue a lawsuit against them, Dana White, and Brock Lesnar for his controversial UFC 200 defeat.

But that didn’t stop No. 7-ranked Samoan sniper from staying in the contender race in the shallow heavyweight division. In the end, it was Hunt who put on a show for his homeland fans, bludgeoning a spent Lewis with a relentless pressure-based strategy ending via TKO in the fourth round. In an odd twist, Hunt stated he would be fine if the win was the list fight of his highly-entertaining career, while Lewis said he would also be retiring due after the loss, which he claimed was at least partly due to an injury.

Watch the full fight video highlights of the hard-hitting bout right here: