Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis Full Fight Video Highlights

Demetrious Johnson proved why he’s far and away the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in MMA right now – and perhaps ever -when he dominated Wilson Reis en route to a third-round submission win in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., April 15, 2017) UFC on FOX 24 from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, tying Anderson Silva’s UFCrecord for title consecutive defenses in the process.

Reis was never truly in the fight, as “Mighty Mouse’s” stand-up, wrestling, and ground games were all on a simply unstoppable level compared to the rest of the 125-pound division. Watch the full fight video highlights of Johnson’s latest and possibly greatest dominant win courtesy of UFC on FOX: