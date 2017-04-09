Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson Full Fight Video Highlights

Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson met for a second time with high stakes on the line in the main event of tonight’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The UFC light heavyweight title was on the line, and so was the perceived next bout against returning, troubled former champ Jon Jones. The fight started off somewhat unpredictably with Johnson actually looking to clinch and wrestle with noted grappler Cormier, which actually brought some degree of measured success.

“Rumble” also nailed Cormier with a big kick that looked to have broken “DC’s” nose in the first round just like the huge shot he landed in the first bout, but also like the first fight, Johnson soon faded. A short-lived takedown was reversed by Cormier to take “Rumble’s” back to land some absolutely brutal ground and pound that opened the clear path for a second straight rear-naked choke submission win.

After the fight, Johnson surprisingly retired from fighting.

Watch the full fight video highlights of Cormier’s statement title defense right here: