Conor McGregor & Paulie Malignaggi Collide At Intense Faceoff In Las Vegas

Just four days out from the so-called biggest combat sporting event of all-time, much of the focus surrounding Mayweather vs. McGregor is still on the UFC champion’s beef with former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi.

The drawn-out drama, which centered on McGregor supposedly knocking Malignaggi down during a sparring session he was brought in to ‘help’ McGregor with and the subsequent damage it supposedly did to his reputation, has taken center stage for much of the discussion about the UFC champion’s boxing match with undefeated great Floyd Mayweather Jr. this weekend in Las Vegas.

It’s not cooling down, either, as the two enemies got into a heated faceoff during the arrivals for Mayweather vs. McGregor today, prompting more speculation that the two will eventually square off in a boxing match. Check out the scene courtesy of MMA Fighting on YouTube right here: