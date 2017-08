The hype for this weekend’s (Sat., August 26, 2017) massive Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., got started off with a bang at today’s “Grand Arrival” event.

Aside from McGregor sharing a heated staredown with former sparring partner and current rival Paulie Malignaggi, the UFC champion also apparently got into a dust-up with Mayweather and had to be separated.

Check out the scene courtesy of Fight Source on YouTube right here: