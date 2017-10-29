Colby Covington Disrespects Brazil In Brutal Tyron Woodley Callout

Following a week of heated trash talk directed towards Brazilian fans, No. 7 UFC welterweight Colby Covington secured by far the biggest win of his rising MMA career when won a clear unanimous decision win over former two-weight title contender Demian Maia in the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., October 28, 2017) UFC Fight Night 119 from Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It wasn’t without some initial adversity, as Maia hit Covington with several straight left hands in the first round, only to tire in the second and third frames after his takedown attempts fell unsuccessful on the top ATT wrestler.

Covington stayed far fresher, landing looping shots and chopping low kicks seemingly at will and sprawling Maia’s many telegraphed takedowns with shocking ease. By the end of the bout, Maia was bloodied and his Brazilian faithful disappointed, but Covington took his disrespect of Brazil to a new level when he continued to call out UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in his post-fight interview:

No translator needed. Colby Covington, let us know how you really feel about Tyron Woodley and Brazil. Good grief! https://t.co/MtLOLyBwGv — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 29, 2017

Covington said he wouldn’t need a translator for what he was about to say, calling out Woodley and blasting Brazil in not-at-all subtle fashion:

“I shoulda knocked him out. Brazil, you’re a dump. All you filthy animals suck. I got one thing to say; Tyron Woodley, I’m coming for you. If you don’t answer the front door, I’m gonna knock it in and take what’s mine – that welterweight belt. We ain’t translating tonight; we ain’t translating tonight, baby. All you need to know is, bring me my belt! Where you at, Tyron Woodley?”

Yeesh. The brutalizing callout was the culmination of a week where Covington ran his mouth nonstop, something he backed up and also what seems to get fans talking online.

The Brazilian fans were obviously beyond furious with Convington’s blatant insults, and proceeded to throw food and other trash at him as he ran backstage.

The Brazilian fans may understandably hate Covington, but come next week, the UFC rankings will not. Has he truly earned a shot at Woodley?