Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz Full Fight Video Highlights

No. 1 and No. 2-ranked women’s strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz battled to keep a spot right below dominant champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk when they fought in the co-main event of tonight’s (June 3, 2017) UFC 212 from Rio.

With the full pressure of fighting in her homeland heaped upon her shoulders, the general opinion was that Gadelha would look to use her grappling and submission skills while Kowalkiewicz would look to keep it standing with her pinpoint Muay Thai skill.

The former proved true in jaw-dropping fashion in the end when Gadelha used a grinding takedown to ground Kowalkiewicz and immediately transition to her the Polish fighter’s back for a fight-ending rear-naked choke.

It was a dominant win that solidified Gadelha’s rank as the top 115-pound female other than ‘Joanna Champion,’ whom she will most likely face a third time some point down the road. For now, watch the full fight video highlights of Gadelha’s successful homecoming right here: