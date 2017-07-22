Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum Full Fight Video Highlights

Chris Weidman was in an absolute must-win scenario when he met surging young prospect Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., July 22, 2017) UFC on FOX 25 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

After all, the former UFC champ had lost his last three fights by finish despite arguably winning the early part of all three, and a fourth, especially in his home base of Long Island as countless New York faithful looked on.

Thankfully for the career path of “The All-American,” Weidman secured a much-needed win when he sent Gastelum down the pecking order with a perfect third-round arm triangle after using his go-to wrestling to dominate Gastelum on the ground. It wasn’t without a tense moment, however, as Gastelum appeared calm and confident as he came back from being taken down to rock Weidman with a huge left in the first round.

It was a shot that the former champion said actually resulted in a flash knockout that allowed him to catch himself before he hit the ground. From there, Weidman actually rocked Gastelum when the 25-year-old rising star came out aggressive in the third round, and parlayed it into a beautiful takedown that resulted in the fight-ending submission. After the fight, Weidman called out middleweight champion Michael Bisping for a championship fight.

He may have some work to do before that becomes a reality. For now, watch the full fight video highlights of Weidman’s crucial win from Long Island, New York here: