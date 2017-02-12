Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson Full Fight Video Highlights

Longtime former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was looking for a big comeback win when he met Derek Brunson in the co-main event of tonight’s (February 11, 2017) UFC 208 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

And he got just that in a close call on the judges’ scorecards.

Despite Brunson out-landing Silva by a sizable margin of 118 to 54 total strikes, ‘The Spider’s’ takedown defense was on point as he stuffed 9 of Brunson’s 11 attempts, landing crisp jabs and counters throughout to earn enough for the unanimous decision nod. It certainly won’t come without a fair share of controversy, but for now, Silva is back.

Watch the full fight video highlights of his first win since October 2012 here: