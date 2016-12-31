Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey Full Fight Video Highlights

Over a year since her self-imposed exile following a devastating head kick loss to Holly Holm at 2015’s UFC 193, former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was looking to recapture gold when she faced much less promoted champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of last night’s (Fri., December 30, 2017) UFC 207 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, her comeback looked to be over before it started, as “The Lioness” took what she considered disrespect and translated it into a monstrous first-round knockout that made “Rowdy” look like she shouldn’t have stepped into the Octagon for her return fight.

It was the kind of win that solidified Nunes as the clear-cut best 135-pound women’s fighter on the planet, and it also called into question Rousey’s fighting future in a big way. For now, watch the full fight video highlights of Nunes’ one-sided win here: