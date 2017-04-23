Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez Full Fight Video Highlights

Longtime fan favorite veteran Diego Sanchez welcomed Al Iaquinta back to the octagon after a two-year absence when the two entertaining lightweights squared off in the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., April 22, 2017) UFC Fight Night 108 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Iaquinta made quite the statement in his first Octagon appearance in over two years, as he made quick work of Sanchez with a nasty first round knockout that left the former Ultimate Fighter winner slumped over on the canvas.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: