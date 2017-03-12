UFC Fight Night 106 Post-Fight Press Conference

With this evening’s (Sat., March 11, 2017) UFC Fight Night 106 in the books from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil, the event’s fighters are set to discuss the aftermath of the extremely entertaining and action-packed card.

Rising 25-year-old Kelvin Gastelum took on UFC legend Vitor Belfort in a changing of the guard in the main event, knocking him out in an exciting back-and-forth bout for the single round it lasted. Fellow legend Shogun Rua finished Strikeforce vet Gian Villante in the light heavyweight co-main event, scoring his third straight victory with an emphatic stoppage victory after getting hurt early.

Watch the event’s post-fight press conference starting live shortly after the main card here: