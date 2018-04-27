Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson Serves As Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Alternate Bout

The upcoming heavyweight slugfest between Roy Nelson and Mirko Cro Cop has just become even more important.

Bellator CEO Scott Coker has confirmed to the media at a press conference this week (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow) to promote Bellator 198 that the bout will serve as an alternate bout for the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Cro Cop makes his way to Bellator in the midst of an eight-fight win streak. During that run, he holds wins over “King Mo” Lawal, Gabriel Gonzaga and Satoshi Ishii.

Nelson made his Bellator debut at Bellator 183 in September with a hard-fought victory over Javy Ayala.

He then suffered a decision loss to Matt Mitrione in his quarter-final bout. Thus, this could give Nelson another shot at getting back into the tournament and possible shot at the vacant heavyweight title.

“That will be for the first alternate spot. Whoever wins will be the alternate for the tournament in case somebody gets injured.”

If you recall, this marks the second time that they will fight each other as they fought back in the UFC in 2011 where Nelson won by TKO.

Bellator 200 is set to take place on Friday, May 25, 2018, from The SSE Arena, Wembley. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

The two fighters join a stacked card that already includes middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho (15-1) defending his crown against Gegard Mousasi (43-6-2) in the co-main event. London’s own Michael “Venom” Page (12-0) takes on David “The Caveman” Rickels (19-4, 2 NC). Also, former titleholder Phil Davis (18-4) takes on Linton Vassell (18-6) in a light heavyweight matchup.