Mike Perry Set For UFC Return This Summer

UFC welterweight slugger “Platinum” Mike Perry will return to action this summer in a fan-friendly matchup against fellow brawler Yancy Medeiros at UFC 226.

The UFC announced the bout on Tuesday, adding another stellar fight to an already fantastic card, which will be headlined by a champion vs. champion super fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic:

Perry has been an exciting mainstay in the welterweight division since debuting with the promotion in 2016. Since then, “Platinum” has bounced back and forth between stunning and brutal knockout victories and deflating decision losses. Perry most recently took a step up in competition against Santiago Ponzinibbio, who defeated him after the fight went to the judges’ scorecards.

Meanwhile, Medeiros has followed a similar trajectory, having TKO’d Alex Oliveira and Erick Silva before losing by TKO to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

UFC 226 takes place July 7 in Las Vegas.