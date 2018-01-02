Miesha Tate Announces Pregnancy On Social Media

It looks like former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is keeping busy outside of the Octagon.
The 31-year-old retired after suffering a decision defeat to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 in November 2016, and it appears as if she won’t be fighting again.
In fact, she’ll be starting a family, as she took to her official Instagram account earlier today (Jan. 2, 2017) to announce that her and her partner, Johnny Nunez, are expecting a baby girl:
Happy New Year everyone! 2016 & 2017 were crazy years full of transitions for me but I’m so happy where I’m at now moving into 2018. I have many things to be grateful for but one stands out in particular, you see there’s this man who has brought joy and happiness into my life in a way I’ve never known before, Johnny thank you for that. I’m proud to announce we are expecting a beautiful baby girl. Now you can sit and speculate… or you can just be happy for us. I’d like to ask that everyone respect the fact that (like we have been) we would like to continue to live our private lives primarily out of the media. I won’t comment on specifics so just know that I am very happy, very excited and my life has never felt so complete. Thank you all for the continued support on this crazy journey we call life! #FollowYourHeart #mommytobe #daughter #cupcakeintheoven #love #HappyNewYear 👶 👗🌸🎂🎀💜
Nunez is best known for competing on the 22nd season of The Ultimate Fighter.
In addition to being a former UFC champion, Tate also held the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight title. She also holds notable victories over the likes of Marloes Coenen, Sara McMann and Holly Holm.