Miesha Tate Announces Pregnancy On Social Media

It looks like former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is keeping busy outside of the Octagon.

The 31-year-old retired after suffering a decision defeat to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 in November 2016, and it appears as if she won’t be fighting again.

In fact, she’ll be starting a family, as she took to her official Instagram account earlier today (Jan. 2, 2017) to announce that her and her partner, Johnny Nunez, are expecting a baby girl:

Nunez is best known for competing on the 22nd season of The Ultimate Fighter.

In addition to being a former UFC champion, Tate also held the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight title. She also holds notable victories over the likes of Marloes Coenen, Sara McMann and Holly Holm.