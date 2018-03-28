Michael Chiesa Predicts Winner Of Ferguson vs. Khabib

UFC lightweight star Michael Chiesa has given his prediction for the next title fight in the division.

It’s been well documented that UFC President Dana White has confirmed that he will strip Conor McGregor of the UFC lightweight title.

The main reason for that is due to his inactivity. McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez. McGregor then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Now, the promotion has new plans to crown its new lightweight champion. The winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov – Tony Ferguson Ferguson at UFC 223 will be the actual lightweight champion.

Chiesa is slated to take on former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at UFC 223.

Chiesa recently did an interview to break down this fight, and during the conversation, he gave his prediction for the winner of this key bout in the lightweight division.

“Khabib has got the equalizer,” Chiesa told MMAjunkie. “We’re talking that wrestling and pressure. It’s unparalleled. I don’t see Tony trying to stop the takedowns. But Khabib’s going to pay for it.” “I still think Khabib wins, three (rounds) to two,” Chiesa said. “Possibly a split decision. I think Tony’s going to win some rounds off his back. (If) Tony wins, I wouldn’t be surprised, but I just don’t know if (Tony has) the right grappling style to beat Khabib. I think to beat Khabib, you’ve got to maintain a scramble once you hit the floor and try to spin around and scramble to dominant position. I think Tony’s going to accept the guard. I don’t think that’s a bad thing, but I don’t think it’s the best thing.”

UFC 223 is set to take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.