Michael Bisping & Luke Rockhold Exchange Heated Words On Social Media

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has a new opponent in mind for his retirement bout.

He now has his sights set on former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

Bisping lost in the main event of the UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event on November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden to former UFC welterweight champion and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre by submission.

There were many fight fans that believed Bisping would retire following UFC 217. However, he is continuing with his pro-MMA career. He then lost to Kelvin Gastelum UFC Fight Night 122.

Rockhold is coming off a devastating loss to Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 221 last month in Australia.

If you recall, Rockhold was originally slated to fight Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title at the event.

However, the promotion had to make changes to the card once Whittaker pulled out with an injury. Thus, the UFC booked Rockhold vs. Romero for the interim title.

Both Bisping and Rockhold have entertained the potential of a third fight. They recently exchanged some words on Twitter, which you can see here:

“Please, show me the suggested bout date, terms, location, arena, etc…..,” Bisping posted overnight. “you can’t!!! Know why? cos you’re full of shit, dipshit! In fact, scrub out the compensation and show me yours? You simply cannot, because it doesn’t exist. Dummy!”

It should be noted that Rockhold went on record this past week by saying that the fight is very much a possibility. On the flip side, Bisping didn’t dispute that on his “Believe You Me” podcast.