Michael Bisping Claims Huge Conor McGregor Announcement Was Coming Before Arrest

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor sent the MMA universe into all-out upheaval exactly one week ago when he stormed the Barclays Center and threw a metal dolly at a bus containing now-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“The Notorious’ then turned himself in and was booked on assault charges, after which he presumably flew back to his native Ireland. The incident caused two fighters to suffer injury, three fights to be stricken from UFC 223 last weekend, and also reportedly put a halt in rumored contract talks with the UFC for McGregor.

While those circumstances were obviously bad enough in and of themselves, the Irish star supposedly missed out on something much bigger than just a potential contract discussion with his employers. According to former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping on his “Believe You Me” podcast (via MMA Mania), the UFC was set to announce a massive title fight involving McGregor but had to cut those plans at the last minute:

“By all accounts, Conor was going to be at the Barclays Center on Saturday night to make an announcement. It was going to be a title fight or whatever the fight was going to be, I’m sworn to secrecy so I can’t say, but he was going to be there.”

McGregor is due back in court in New York on June 14 to face the next stage in his first arrest on American soil, but it’s extremely unlikely he serves any jail time despite being booked on a felony charge and multiple misdemeanors.

That means a big announcement could still be coming soon about his up-in-the-air fighting future, and that could mean an awaited grudge match with Nurmagomedov.

What Bisping referred to will remain a secret, it appears, so let’s just hope it wasn’t a match with Floyd Mayweather in the octagon.