Michael Bisping Addresses Retirement Fight Options

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is still thinking over his retirement-fight options.

As of this writing, he has yet to figure where and who against he wants it to be. Either way, it seems that fight fans around the world still be able to see him fight inside the Octagon under the UFC banner one more time.

Bisping lost in the main event of the UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event on November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden to former UFC welterweight champion and current middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre by submission.

After this fight, there were many fans that believed Bisping would be announcing his retirement as an active pro-MMA fighter.

However, he is continuing with his pro-MMA career. He then lost to Kelvin Gastelum UFC Fight Night 122.

Bisping recently took to his official Twitter account to talk about his options for his last MMA fight.

The former UFC champion did make it clear that his days of fighting as a middleweight are over and that his next fight would be as a light heavyweight fighter.

Bisping mentioned a potential third fight with former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold as well as a potential bout against Nick Diaz.

“Honestly………… I don’t know. But, I hear the last person I knocked out may be fighting for an interim belt. If he wins I’m in. I’m 225 right now and pretty ripped. Never making 185 again. If you believe the internet. I’d love either. I really would. FYI, @AlexTheMauler smashes @LukeRockhold , I mean totally destroys him.”

“Maximum respect for @nickdiaz209 and would be an honour to fight him……. I’m just to big though…. right nick? Real talk, the Diaz brothers are the last of a dying breed. I’d love to! @nickdiaz209.”

