Megan Anderson Denies Cyborg Fight Rumor

Yesterday (Jan. 3, 2018), UFC Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg took to social media to announce that not only had she been offered a fight against Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson at Feb. 10’s UFC 221 in Perth, Australia, but that she had accepted the bout as well.

That, however, doesn’t appear to be the case, as Anderson later responded, saying that the fight had not been offered, and that she would not be ready to compete at UFC 221:

Cyborg and Anderson were scheduled to face off at UFC 214 last July, but Anderson was forced to withdraw, citing personal issues as the reason why.

The Brazilian is coming off of a successful title defense against Holly Holm at this past weekend’s (Dec. 30, 2017) UFC 219.

Anderson, on the other hand, has won four consecutive bouts.

UFC 221 is currently set to be headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Robert Whittaker and ex-titleholder Luke Rockhold.