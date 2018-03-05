McGregor, Holloway & Ferguson Exchange Words On Social Media

Conor McGregor was quite chatty on social media this past weekend. It appears that he is trying to set up future title fights as he gears up for his return to the Octagon under the UFC banner.

On Sunday night, “The Notorious” decided to take to Twitter to take shots at UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway as well as interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Once Holloway sent out a tweet praising Frankie Edgar, who was knocked out Brian Ortega at UFC 222 over the weekend in the co-main event, McGregor wrote that Holloway “bounced.”

The winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov – Ferguson at UFC 223 will be the actual lightweight champion.

McGregor will be stripped of the title before the event and these two fighters will battle it out to see who will be crowned the new champion.

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez. McGregor then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

When it comes to Ferguson, McGregor replied to a video tweet of Ferguson oddly hitting a speed back. This led to Ferguson telling McGregor to quit mocking his style.

Holloway: You had nothing to gain from taking that fight @FrankieEdgar. But you took it you defended what you already earned. There’s no belt for sacrificing everything but true fans and Jersey knows no belt can outshine what you bring to the sport. Chin up bratha McGregor: Kid, you bounced. Leave it. Ferguson: “Fuck You… Fuck You… Fuck You… You’re Cool … Fuck You… Fuck You… I’m Out.” -Thee Champ Quit Jocking My Stylo™ Bitch @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC223 #TonyFergusonMMA SnapJitsu™.” McGregor: “You are a sad bastard, mate.”

