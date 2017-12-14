Mayweather vs. McGregor PPV Numbers Deliver Massive North American Buyrate

This August’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match, which Mayweather won via 10th-round technical knockout, was quite possibly the most over-hyped combat sports circus ever put on, and today the pay-per-view numbers have reflected that.

Numbers released by SHOWTIME Sports, which was the main promoter of the fight alongside the UFC in a smaller role, show that Mayweather vs. McGregor was second highest-selling pay-per-view ever in North America with a monstrous 4.3 million views.

Mayweather vs. McGregor trails only 2015’s “boxing fight of the century” between Mayweather and former eight-division champ Manny Pacquiao. That match-up earned 4.6 million buys according to Dave Meltzer. Overall, Mayweather vs. McGregor was reported to have earned upwards of $600 million in overall revenue.

The total buy number consists of both cable and streamed purchases only in the U.S. and Canada, with worldwide figures obviously not being counted for these purposes.