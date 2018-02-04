Max Holloway Opens Up On UFC 222 Withdrawal

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has issued a statement on his withdrawal from UFC 222.

It’s been well documented that the champion had to pull out of the fight due to an injury. He was scheduled to make his next title defense against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222.

If you recall, this bout was originally scheduled for the UFC 218 pay-per-view event last month. However, Edgar was forced to withdraw from the fight after suffering a broken orbital bone in training.

This led to Holloway fighting Jose Aldo in a rematch, which saw Holloway successfully retain his title with a grisly third-round TKO.

UFC 222 is set to take place on March 3, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Holloway suffered a leg injury that resulted in him, unfortunately, having to pull out of the fight. He issued the following statement on his official Twitter account about not being able to fight Edgar at this upcoming UFC pay-per-view event:

“I asked the docs if we could cut off my leg then ask the commission if I could fight handicapped. They told me at the end of the day it is what it is… Had dozens of family from Hawaii coming up for this one… I know it sucks but hang in there. We’re going to reschedule asap I know it sucks but don’t give up on the sport. Card changes have always been part of it. Changes are opportunities for other fighters to get their shot. Surprises are what make this sport unique. Hang on and I’ll find you at the next one My momma always said MMA cards are like a box of chocolate. You never know what you’re gonna get. I know some surprises suck. But some are good. Stay with me so you don’t miss the good ones brother.”

