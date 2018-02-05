Max Holloway Fires Back At Conor McGregor On Social Media

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has responded to UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Despite the fact that McGregor does not compete in the featherweight division anymore, he is still keeping an eye on it and the sport in general.

Thus, it didn’t keep him from taking a jab at Holloway on Saturday afternoon after it was revealed that he had to pull out of his title defense against ex-lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC 222, which is slated to take place next month.

It’s been well documented that the reason Holloway had to pull out of the fight is due to a leg injury.

This leads us to McGregor posting this photo to his official Instagram account with the caption reading, ”When there is no referee to save you.”

It didn’t take long for the featherweight champion to respond to McGregor with his own jab at the champion by posting a picture of McGregor being saved from boxing legend Floyd Mayweather by the referee in the 10th round of their boxing super fight back in August.

To say the least, Holloway didn’t appreciate being dragged into the beef between these two fighters.

When there is pic.twitter.com/b4H3CC85B9 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 4, 2018

If you recall, McGregor beat Holloway back in 2013. However, since then, Holloway has transformed into the fighter he is today by getting better. Since then Holloway has gone on an impressive 12 fight win streak.

McGregor has not fought inside the Octagon since he won his second title with a drubbing of Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden.