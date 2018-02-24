Max Griffin Bloodies Mike Perry In UFC Orlando Upset

Mike Perry has been upset by Max Griffin.

Perry immediately went for a high side kick. Griffin landed a right hand. A cut formed on the right side of Perry’s head. They tied up and Perry pushed his opponent against the fence. Griffin connected with a jab. Perry went to the body with kicks. Griffin was getting the better of Perry in the opening frame. Perry scored a takedown and went for the back.The round ended shortly after.

A combination landed clean for Griffin early in the second round. Perry wasn’t finding an answer for his opponent’s offense. Perry and Griffin traded a power shot. A big knockdown was there for Griffin off a left hand. The round ended with Griffin throwing a series of strikes.

Griffin was countered by a right hand in the final round. Perry swung for the fences. Perry went for the back, but was thrown off. A right hand was there for Griffin. A left hook by Perry followed by a right had Griffin a bit wobbly. The rangy fighter stood composed. Perry landed a head kick. He chased down his opponent and rocked him with a left hand. Perry scored a takedown to end the fight.

Final Result: Max Griffin def. Mike Perry via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-27)