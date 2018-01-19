Matt Brown’s Next Fight Reportedly Set For April

It turns out that Matt Brown is not retiring after all as he has his next fight lined up.

Brown dropped a big hint about his next fight early on Thursday and now a report has surfaced online from MMAWeekly.com that reports the UFC is looking to book a fight between Brown and former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit at a Fight Night event that is slated to take place on April 14.

As of this writing, there’s has been no date or location revealed for this event. Here is what Brown had to say on his official Twitter account:

“When I said I was retiring, I never said how long… Looks like it won’t be as long as I planned either.”

The story leading into Brown’s bout against Diego Sanchez on the main card of UFC Fight Night 120 on November 11th, 2017 at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia was that it would be his last fight.

Going into it, Brown was on a three-fight stoppage skid and made it clear that this would be his retirement fight.

As seen in the fight, he broke that losing streak by landing a devastating elbow strike to knock out the always tough Sanchez.

Brown is still interested in fighting as he noted after his most recent bout that he would be interesting accepting a bout agreement against the former interim champion due to their history. Now, it appears that he will get his wish.

Just four years ago, they were booked against each other at UFC on FOX 9, but Brown sustained a back injury that forced him out of the fight. The bout never got re-booked.