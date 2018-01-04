Matt Brown Reveals Which Fight He Would Come Out Of Retirement For

Matt Brown might come out of retirement for one more bout. However, he has a certain competitor who he wants to fight.

For those may not recall, the story leading into Brown’s bout against Diego Sanchez on the main card of UFC Fight Night 120 on November 11th, 2017 at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia was that it would be his last fight.

Going into it, Brown was on a three-fight stoppage skid and made it clear that this would be his retirement fight.

As seen in the fight, he broke that losing streak by landing a devastating elbow strike to knock out the always tough Sanchez.

Brown is still interested in fighting Carlos Condit. Just four years ago, they were booked against each other at UFC on FOX 9, but Brown sustained a back injury that forced him out of the fight. The bout never got re-booked.

Brown recently spoke with the Fight Society podcast (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) and during the interview, he suggested that he would postpone his “semi-retirement” if this fight can be made.

“Maybe it’s time for me and him to lock horns,” said Brown. “I’d love to. I’ve got so much respect for him. Of course, I would love to. Everybody would want to see that fight. It was supposed to happen before. We’ll see what happens. That’s definitely one people would want to see no matter what. It would be a fight for the ages. Now it would certainly be a fight that would make me want to come out of semi-retirement.” “I haven’t made any decisions on anything. That would be one that would probably wake me up and get me out of bed.”

Brown has been a pro-MMA fighter for twelve years now, and it’s not often to see fighters go out on top and on their terms, which made it for a special moment when Brown got his hand raised in the Octagon.