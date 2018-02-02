Champion vs. Champion Superfight Could Headline UFC 224 In Brazil

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes could be taking on women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg at UFC 224 in Brazil according to Combate.

The superfight between two of the most dominant and vicious female champions the UFC has ever seen will reportedly be for Cyborg’s 145-pound title, meaning Nunes has an opportunity to become the first woman in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

Cyborg’s division is completely bereft of contenders; the only other woman in the featherweight division for Cyborg to potentially fight, former champion Germaine de Randamie, refused to take on the Brazilian striker, going so far as to relinquish her belt and move back down to bantamweight to avoid the match-up. Cyborg has been linked to a bout with Invicta FC featherweight champ Megan Anderson, but the fight has yet to come even close to fruition.

This would be the first fight back in their native Brazil in nearly three years for both Nunes and Cyborg.

Nunes (15-4) will look to start the new year off in a big way after a tepid performance against Valentina Schevchenko at UFC 215, which went to a split decision. Before that, she blasted right through former champion Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds flat at 2016’s UFC 207.

Meanwhile, Cyborg (19-1) just defeated former bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 219 on December 30, 2017.

UFC 224 will take place on May 12 in Rio De Janeiro.