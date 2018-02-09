Mark Hunt Reacts To Dana White Teasing Brock Lesnar’s Potential Return

Mark Hunt is not a fan of the idea that former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar could make a return to the UFC.

The current WWE Universal Champion’s contract is up with the WWE in April after WrestleMania 34. However, it has been reported that the sports entertainment company could keep him around through August.

Earlier this week, UFC President Dana White commented on Lesnar potentially fighting again in the promotion this year during his appearance on an episode of UFC Tonight on FOX Sports 1.

“Anything is possible,” White said about Lesnar on “UFC Tonight.” “Brock has always shown interest in coming over and fighting in the UFC. I wouldn’t be shocked if he gave it one more shot.”

Lesnar and Hunt have some history together as Hunt is the last man to have fought Lesnar in the Octagon at UFC 200 in 2016. This marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement.

As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night which was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA issued drug tests before the bout. This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances.

Lesnar has competed just once inside of the cage since 2011. The former UFC champion holds notable wins over fighters such as Shane Carwin Randy Couture and Frank Mir.

Hunt reacted to White saying he “wouldn’t be shocked” if Lesnar “gave it one more shot” during a recent interview.