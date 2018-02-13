Manager: ‘95 Percent Chance’ Jon Jones Returns In 2018

Jon Jones second failed USADA test was certainly a massive hit to his career, but to hear his manager tell it, he could be back this year as long as USADA is “a respectable organization.”

Jones’ manager Malki Kawa revealed this most recent update on The Luke Thomas show (via MMA Mania):

“By the end of this month I think we get some clarity on the issues. We have a hearing with the California State Athletic Commission and we’re hoping to get the investigation with USADA wrapped up by then, as well.” “Hopefully it all works out that way. I got to assume that by the end of March, for a fact, we will get this resolved and get an idea of what it’s looking like. I’d like to say about a 95-percent chance (he fights in 2018).”

Jones had recaptured the light heavyweight belt with a stunning third-round knockout of longtime foe Daniel Cormier at July 2017’s UFC 214, but once again was stripped of his title after failing an in-competition test again.

But despite all of Jones repeated issues, Kawa claims Jones never used Turinabol and that USADA will find he did not willingly take any PED:

“If USADA is a respectable organization, which I think that they are, and they take all the information they compiled, all the interviews that they’ve done and all the things they’ve seen, they know for a fact that Jon Jones was not cheating and he was not intentionally taking any kind of substance. I think they know that and everybody can come to that conclusion based on the circumstances of his situation. That’s the most I am going to say at this point because it is obviously on-going.”

Jones has been relatively silent about the matter until Kawa’s most recent update regarding the adjudication of his USADA case. Jones’ other infractions include positive tests for cocaine metabolites and estrogen blockers, making his most recent failed test simply another on a growing list of issues outside of the cage.

Meanwhile, Cormier was reinstated as champion and defended the title against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220, leading to him getting a super fight with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at July’s UFC 226.

Do you expect to see Jones fighting again anytime soon?