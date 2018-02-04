Lyoto Machida Explains Why He Called Out Former UFC Champion

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida picked up a big win at UFC Belem.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Belem (Fight Night 125) at Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil on FOX Sports 1, Machida picked up a split decision win over Eryk Anders.

As a result of this win, he snapped a three fight losing streak. In the fight, he was able to compete with the undefeated fighter who many thought was on his way up the ranks. However, Machida was able to stop that progression.

After the fight, Machida thought that he was a great time to attempt to line up his next fight as he called out former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

“I was very happy to fight at home, and Eryk’s a very tough opponent,” Machida said Saturday night at UFC Belem’s post-fight press conference (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “I think that I was able to control the fight and land more punches. He kept the pressure on, but I think that it’s a matter of who can connect more shots. “Of course, there’s always doubts (about the decision). You don’t know how the judges interpreted the fight, if they were looking at who kept the pressure or who landed more shots, so there’s always definitely some doubt.”

Bisping has gone on record in the past by stating that he would like to have his final fight in London. Ironically, the promotion is slated to return to England on March 17 for UFC Fight Night 127 at The O2 Arena. However, he recently noted on his Twitter account that he would not be fighting at the event.

Now, Machida hopes to secure a fight with Bisping before either he or Bisping retire.