Luke Rockhold Says Move To Light Heavyweight Coming ‘Soon’

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has always been a large 185 pounder, but as he gets older, the weight cut has become a bit more difficult for him.

“It never gets any easier. I’m getting older and my bones are getting thicker and it gets harder to get down to this weight,” Rockhold told MMAFighting.com following his open workout ahead of UFC 221.

UFC 221 is set to take place this weekend (Feb. 10, 2018) live on pay-per-view from Perth, Australia, and in the main event, Rockhold will battle top contender and former Olympian Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight title. He was originally scheduled to take on undisputed champion Robert Whittaker, but “The Reaper” was forced to withdraw from the bout due to medical reasons.

Ahead of the event, Rockhold said that his weight is on point, but he also made it clear that a move up in weight to light heavyweight is ‘imminent’, especially with longtime teammate and 205-pound titleholder Daniel Cormier set to challenge for the heavyweight strap and nearing the end of his career:

“Having this open workout on a Friday, it’s tough. But I feel good. I’ve got a great team around me. Lockhart and Leith have got nutrition down to a science. I’m ahead of schedule and I’ll be fine, but 205 is imminent. “DC is moving up to heavyweight. He’s not coming back, so I’ll be up there soon.”

Would you like to see Rockhold move up and try his hand at the 205-pound waters?