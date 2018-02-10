Luke Rockhold Reacts To Yoel Romero Missing Weight

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is not very happy with Yoel Romero.

And he has a good reason for it. It’s been well documented that Rockhold was slated to fight Romero in the main event for the interim middleweight title at Saturday’s (February 10th, 2018) UFC 221 pay-per-view event.

Romero came into the weigh-ins heavy as he was three pounds overweight. He had two hours to lose the weight but couldn’t and weighed in at the same weight on his second attempt.

Now, if Rockhold wins the fight, then he is the interim champion. On the flip side, if Romero wins then he will not be awarded the interim title.

Despite the fact that Romero missed weight on his first attempt, Rockhold made it clear that he’ll claim the victory even against the odds.

After the weigh-ins, Rockhold sounded off on his opponent missing weight for the upcoming fight at the pay-per-view event:

“Typical. Par for the course with Yoel Romero. He doesn’t have the cleanest track record,” Rockhold added while speaking to FOX Sports 1 (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie) after the first weigh-in. “That’s all he knows – wrestling,” he said. “I wrestled. I know wrestling. I know jiu-jitsu. Wrestlers like that with explosion? Bring it. This is a different world. This is MMA, and I own the ground. I own the MMA ground.”

To take his comments to the next level, he also took to his official Twitter account to react to the news by writing the following:

“Should have be doing the salsa in the sauna. Some bullshit as usual.”