Top 15 MMA Fighters Of All-Time

Rory Kernaghan
5
ufc 126 ppv buys

When choosing the top 15 MMA fighters of all-time, you could easily get lost in picking from just the latest crop of martial arts talent, but it’s all relative; the fighters of old were the best with the tools they were given, as are the modern day MMA athletes, it’s almost like trying to compare soldiers that fought with swords and spears with a man behind the sight of a rifle.

In an attempt to merge the old with the new, the list compiled has focused mainly on major MMA champions, long winning streaks and also finishing rates. Caliber of opponent must also play a factor, but there also needs to be a consideration for entertainment and also influence on the sport to a certain degree, as well as a fair pinch of personal opinion.

Without further ado, check out the top 15 MMA fighters of all-time:

wanderlei silva mma fail

15. Wanderlei Silva

Career Record: 35-12-1-(1 NC) (27 T/KO 1 Sub)

Longest Unbeaten Streak: 18

Owner of the biggest win streak during Pride FC’s storied history, Wanderlei Silva earned the nickname ‘The Axe Murderer’ for his vicious Muay Thai interpretation of mixed martial arts. One of the most renowned knockout artists in the game, Silva’s highlights are some of the most brutal on show today. He’d have easily made the top 10 of the list had he won a UFC title during his 17-year career, but he suffered a myriad of nasty UFC losses and never reached the heights of his glory days in Japan.

Top victories include Brian Stann by TKO, Cung Le by TKO, Michael Bisping by Dec, Kazuyuki Fujita by TKO, Quinton Jackson x 2 by TKO & KO, Kazushi Sakuraba x 3 by KO & TKO x 2, Dan Henderson by Dec, Guy Mezger by KO, Mike Van Arsdale by KO, Ricardo Arona by Dec and many more.

Check out Wandy’s greatest hits, and continue through the list of the Top 15 MMA Fighters Of All Time…..

NEXT >>

  • aNYagenda

    “Wanderlei Silva earned the nickname ‘The Axe Murderer’ for his vicious Muay Thai…”

    I always thought that he got the name Axe-Murderer because he kinda looks like the guy from the Hills have Eyes.

    But for his vicious Muay Thai sounds better,
    and you’re less likely to get your axx kicked for saying that instead.

  • cranestyle

    Top notch list. And anyone who thinks the Spider should be #1, do a reality check for your own comments about Sonnen failed his drug test.

  • I would have Anderson #1, and this list is missing Frank Shamrock

  • Ammy Pearson

    TITO? Seriously? Biggest douche in MMA history maybe.

  • Simon Jackson

    No Frank Shamrock? List is invalid.