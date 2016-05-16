Top 10 Most Successful Fighters From The Ultimate Fighter

It’s now been over a decade since the UFC first launched their reality show ‘The Ultimate Fighter,’ and over the years a number of the competitors have gone on to become some of the biggest and best known stars in the Octagon.

Who are the most successful fighters ever to emerge from TUF though?

We’ll seek to answer that question in this article, but before we go any further, let’s define what what ‘success’ means in this instance.

For the purposes of this article, we’ll be taking into account the fighters record in the UFC, the level of competition they’ve been successful against, and of course, also paying close attention to any titles and accolades they’ve won.

At the same time, we’ll also be adding extra emphasis to those who’ve been able to find fame and fortune inside the Octagon, and in some cases even leveraged that to become successful outside of the cage too.

So without further ado, let’s get straight into our TUF Top 10.