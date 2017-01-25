Six Title Contenders Who Could Emerge From UFC on FOX 23

UFC on FOX 23 is set to take place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 28, 2016) live on FOX from thePepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, and although it may be getting overlooked a bit, it could hold major title ramifications.

The card, which is set to be headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout between top-ranked contenders Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena, features a plethora of rising competitors in various divisions and a few exciting bouts.

The stakes will undoubtedly be high this weekend at the Pepsi Center, so without further ado, let’s take a look at six title contenders who could potentially emerge from UFC on FOX 23:

Valentina Shevchenko

After brutally finishing longtime divisional mainstays Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes has staked her claim as the reigning 135-pound queen, and the division is currently wide-open. Because of that, UFC on FOX 23’s main event between No. 1-ranked Shevchenko and No. 2-ranked Pena is a pivotal bout with major title implications.

Shevchenko has actually met Nunes before, dropping a unanimous decision to the current titleholder at UFC 196 last March. Aside from that loss, however, “Bullet” has won two of her last three bouts, with her most recent victory being a highly impressive and one-sided decision over former champion Holly Holm.

The Russian is a decorated Muay Thai kickboxer, holding a 58-2 record. She has a tremendous sense of distance and uses effective movement, which aids her in picking opponents apart. “Bullet’s” submission game is also respectable, as five of her 13 wins have come by way of submission.

If Shevchenko can indeed get by Pena this weekend, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her get the next shot at Nunes.