Four Reasons Edmond Tarverdyan Needs To Let Rousey Paydays Go

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey hasn’t competed since UFC 207 last December, and she’s only competed twice since Nov. 2015.

Both of those fights were knockout losses in contests where the once-great ‘Rowdy’ looked painfully human, and indeed many flocked to brutally criticize her stand-up game (or lack thereof). The vast majority of the combat sports world has accepted the fact that she’ll likely never fight again, but it doesn’t appear as if her longtime head coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, has.

Appearing on an episode of The MMA Hour earlier this week, Tarverdyan not only said that he’d like Rousey to take another fight, but that he’d also like it to be against UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, by far the most dominant female force in MMA:

“That’s the one,” Tarverdyan said. “I want that fight. When I trained Ronda, I know Ronda could beat Cyborg. I know that. Cyborg is too slow.”

During Rousey’s peak, a super fight between her and Cyborg was often discussed to the point where it was one of the most anticipated fights in MMA, although the discrepancy in weight between the two, coupled with Cyborg’s past failed drug test, always provided too many issues in making the bout a reality.

Although it never came to fruition, the bout obviously would’ve made a ton of sense had it taken place a few years back. Now, however, on the back of two straight brutal knockout losses, it doesn’t seem like such a good idea for Rousey.

But that apparently won’t stop Tarverdyan from seeking one last massive payday on the heels of Rousey’s name. Let’s take a look at four reasons why Tarverdyan needs to let go of Rousey’s fighting career:

Knockout Losing Streak

After starting her professional career out 12-0 with all 12 of those victories coming by way of stoppage, Rousey appeared to be on the verge of immortality.

She then, however, ran into accomplished boxer and kickboxer-turned-mixed martial artist Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Nov. 2015. After being completely outclassed on the feet, Rousey was brutally knocked out in the second round by a perfectly-placed head kick from Holm.

It was clear that the former Olympic Judoka had many holes in her striking game to work on.

After surrendering her belt to Holm, Rousey disappeared from the limelight for quite some time before returning at UFC 207 this past December to challenge current 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes. Looking to make a triumphant comeback, Rousey appeared in great shape, although she was once again viciously knocked out. This time, however, it took only 48 seconds for Nunes to batter Rousey with a barrage of powerful shots to finish the fight.

Obviously, Rousey has been surpassed by her fellow bantamweights in the striking department, and there’s no reason in risking more knockout losses, especially when she’s financially stable and doesn’t necessarily need to fight.