Five Best Fights To Make After UFC 217

On paper, UFC 217, which took place last night (Nov. 4, 2017) live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, appeared to be the strongest card of the year, and with the event now in the rearview mirror, it certainly delivered.

UFC 217 featured an incredible lineup of fights including three title fights, and when all was said and done, three new champions were crowned.

In the main event of the evening, former longtime welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre successfully returned from a four-year layoff, submitting Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champion.

TJ Dillashaw also upset bitter rival Cody Garbrandt in the co-main event, reclaiming the bantamweight title with a stoppage victory. Prior to that, Rose Namajunas stunned Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a first round knockout to steal the strawweight strap.

Let’s now look forward at five fights to make following UFC 217:

Georges St. Pierre vs. Robert Whittaker

If Georges St. Pierre is going to continue to fight, and if he’s going to do so at middleweight, this is the fight that needs to take place.

Robert Whittaker, who currently holds the 185-pound interim title, has won an incredible eight-straight fights and is certainly deserving of a title shot. In fact, he likely would’ve received one following his win over Yoel Romero this past July, but he unfortunately suffered an injury in the bout.

At just 26-years-old, “The Reaper” holds wins over Derek Brunson, Ronaldo Souza and Romero. He’s consistently improved, and he’s undoubtedly the most deserving contender in the division. Whittaker would also provide the 36-year-old St. Pierre with a legitimate test to see exactly where he’s at in this stage of his career.