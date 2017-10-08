Five Best Fights To Make After UFC 216

UFC 216 took place last night (Oct. 7, 2017) live on pay-per-view from Las Vegas, Nevada, and the event proved to be a successful one.

In the main event, Tony Ferguson submitted Kevin Lee in the third round to become the interim lightweight champion, setting up a potentially lucrative unification bout at 155 pounds. In the co-main event of the evening, dominant flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson submitted Ray Borg with a tremendous arm bar, setting the record for the most consecutive title defenses made by a UFC champion.

Also on the main card, former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum submitted late replacement Walt Harris in just 65 seconds.

With the event now in the rearview mirror, let’s take a look ahead at five fights to book after UFC 216:

Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson

Despite rumors swirling indicating that a trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz could be in the works, the fight to make is a bout between McGregor and Ferguson.

McGregor has yet to defend his lightweight title since knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 last November to become the champion, instead electing to take on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match this past August. Now gearing up for his Octagon return, it’s time for the “Notorious” one to defend the strap, and he should do so against the interim champion.

Ferguson has now won an incredible ten consecutive fights, establishing himself as one of the best lightweights in the world in the process.

From a stylistic standpoint, this fight is an intriguing one as well. Ferguson is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster, as he uses an unorthodox and unpredictable style. His unique striking arsenal, incredible pace and relentless submission attack would make for a stiff test for McGregor and his powerful counter striking style.