Destroyed! The Ten Worst Beatdowns In MMA History

Throughout the comparatively short history of mixed martial arts (MMA), there’ve expectedly been a host of fights that stand out as one-sided beatdowns from one man or woman to another.

The bout’s referee stopped some of these fights mercifully, a participant’s corner stopped some, and some went to a decision, but ultimately they have mostly all featured one-sided results.

To be clear, we aren’t talking about one-punch or kick knockouts; those are a defined subset of a different sort. These bouts are just the most devastatingly one-sided (or two, in the case of one extraordinarily special bout) contests in MMA history regardless of if they ended with a single knockout blow or not, and the magnitude of the fight was taken into account for judging.

They also not surprisingly feature some of the greatest fighters who’ve truly helped shape the polished MMA picture we enjoy today.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the 10 worst beatdowns in MMA history.



10.) TJ Dillashaw vs. Renan Barao – UFC 173:

This bout from May 2014 was a defining one, as it served as the beginning of Dillashaw’s improbable title streak that recently ended against Dominick Cruz at UFC Fight Night 81.

Dillashaw came in as a huge underdog to Barao, who was surging as one of the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighters in the world. What transpired was simply UFC history, as Dillashaw nailed Barao with a picturesque right in the first round that stunned him and had him out on his feet.

Collected and confident, Dillashaw proceeded to batter the champion for the remainder of the fight, softening him up for an emphatic, title-winning head kick and combination of punches to earn a spot in UFC history and a place on the list of worst beatdowns.