Six Reasons We Need To Stop Talking About McGregor vs. Mayweather

The “story” that has been dominating mixed martial arts news for the last few weeks is the farcical rumor that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. are in negotiations to fight one another.

Like a nasty venereal disease, this will just not go away. People, I said this in June! This fight is not happening! Stop trying to make it happen! It’s not going to happen! OK? OK.

But some people just can’t help themselves. They continue to talk about this potential fight as if it is somehow based in reality and not merely a publicity stunt. From “experts” insisting they know something we don’t (FYI, they don’t), to journalists asking anyone connected to MMA their opinion on the subject, to news outlets forced to cover every minute development because of people’s morbid curiosity and/or gullibility, people continue to bring up this sham.

There are about a million of them, but here are six reasons why everyone needs to stop talking about McGregor vs. Mayweather.