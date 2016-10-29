Five Ways Bellator MMA Could Surpass The UFC

Five Ways Bellator MMA Could Surpass The UFC

By Bradley Bates -
5
SHARE

While it’s going to take a ton of time and effort, there are some signs that Bellator MMA can even the playing field with the UFC in the sport of MMA.

With signings such as Chael Sonnen, Ralek Gracie, Phil Davis and Rory MacDonald over the past 18-months, Bellator are growing in stature.

Many don’t see a way for the UFC to drop off the #1 promotion spot, especially with the recent $4 billion purchase, but nothing lasts forever. And with fighters speaking out against the world’s biggest MMA promotion left and right, now is the time for Bellator to truly make a move.

Here are five reasons they just may be able to surpass the UFC one day:

Bellator

5. Viacom’s financial & media power:

As mentioned, the UFC was recently sold for $4.2 billion. It may come as a surprise to some, but Bellator’s owners, Viacom, have a massive finance advantage over the UFC’s new owners, WME/IMG.

Viacom’s profit alone in 2013 was close to $2.5 billion, yes, profit. Bellator has the financial backing that no other MMA company in history has had to go against the UFC. There has been rumors of a Viacom/CBS merger, which could see Bellator’s exposure increase even more with more TV networks and media outlets available to them.

With the right backing from it’s owners, Bellator has the financial and media power to dwarf the UFC. If the mentioned merger happened, we could see shows on Showtime, the former Strikeforce broadcaster.

NEXT >>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Bauce Ironfist

    The UFC decays over the next 5 years.

    • kevin

      I think the UFC will start drawing more WWE style fans, while Bellator takes over more legitimacy as an actual sport.

      Heres hoping anyways

    • Mo Sayed

      2 years ago I would have called you crazy. But times have changed, it feels like the UFC is now on a downward spiral.

  • KJ

    I’m really getting on board with Bellator, I love the more open nature of Bellator and hope many UFC fighters decide to jump over to Bellator in the next few years.

  • Brian Johnston

    MMA fans don’t “switch”, it’s like any other sport, there will be different “leagues” so to speak. There are great fights in little local live promotions, anyone can put together the fight’s it’s televising them and monetizing it to a business model that isn’t easy to keep all parties happy. The more companies and promotions that get airtime, the better it is for fight fans. There is nothing negative about this in my opinion. UFC has kind of saturated their fanbase since the FOX merger. It’s fights every weekend, sometimes several full events in one weekend, when I remember having to wait months between fights back in the day, even with Pride, UFC, King of the Cage… We could watch old ones on DVD, and get a group and watch new shows live.

    I think it was better with less shows honestly because I had time to watch them all lol